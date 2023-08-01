Headlines

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

The rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders have been slashed, with the prices of the essential commodity dropping by Rs 99.75 for 19 kg cylinders.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

In a major relief for many citizens, the state-backed oil companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, with the rate of the 19 kg gas cylinder dropped by Rs 99.75. However, the prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders remain the same.

The gas cylinder price drop has been announced by oil and gas companies on Tuesday morning, with the revised prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders being implemented from today, August 1. These rates were last revised in July, and are likely to vary from state to state.

According to the revised prices of the essential commodity, the retail sales price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder will be Rs 1,680 in Delhi from today, August 1. The revised prices in Mumbai will be Rs 1640, in Kolkata it will be Rs 1802 and in Chennai, it will be Rs 1852 from August 2023.

The prices of LPG gas cylinders and fuel usually depend on international inflation rates and crude oil prices. It is expected that these prices will remain stable for the rest of the year.

It must be noted that the prices of the domestic LPG gas cylinders remain stable, and have not been revised since March 1, 2023. As of today, the price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder of 14.2 kg is Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

READ | ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

