LPG cylinder price hike: After inflation, this city has the highest price of gas cylinders in all metros

The Bhartiya Janta Party-led central government decided to hike the prices of the commercial and domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in several metro cities, with the prices of the gas cylinders being raised by Rs 350 and Rs 50 respectively.

After the hike in the prices of the commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, the prices of the gas cylinders have crossed Rs 1000 in all the metropolitan cities, leading to a major financial strain on households across India from March 1.

In the midst of the rise in LPG cylinder prices, one metro city has emerged with the highest rates of a household staple – Hyderabad. After the inflation in gas prices in the country, the rates of the LPG cylinder have crossed the Rs 1150 mark in Hyderabad.

The hike in gas cylinder prices means that the retail price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder in Hyderabad now becomes Rs 1155, while the price for a commercial cylinder is Rs 2325. The second highest prices in the country have been recorded in Kolkata.

The LGP gas cylinder prices (domestic) for all the metro cities are as follows –

Delhi – Rs 1103

Chennai – Rs 1118.5

Bengaluru – Rs 1105.5

Kolkata – Rs 1129

Hyderabad – Rs 1155

On March 1, the central government announced that the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 50, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder's price has gone up by Rs 350.50, with a new cost of Rs 2119.50 in Delhi.

READ | LPG cylinder price hike: Smriti Irani’s 2011 tweet goes viral, Congress says ‘kya sadak par utrenge’