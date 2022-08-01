LPG, petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in major cities here

File Photo

The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders saw significant relief on Sunday. With the new rates, LPG gas cylinders weighing 19 kilograms will be cheaper by Rs 36 per unit. This cut comes after the last July 6 reduction in prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder which were then slashed by Rs 8.5 per unit. The prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged since the July 6 revision when the 14.2 kg cylinder price was raised by Rs 50 per unit.

Latest LPG prices

With the Rs 36 per unit cut, the prices of a commercial LPG cylinders across major cities is as below:

Delhi: Rs 1,976.50a

Rs 1,976.50a Kolkata: Rs 2095.50

Rs 2095.50 Mumbai: Rs 1936.50

Rs 1936.50 Chennai: 2141.00

For domestic LPG cylinders, the prices are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 1,053

Rs 1,053 Kolkata: Rs 1,079

Rs 1,079 Mumbai: Rs 1,052.50

Rs 1,052.50 Chennai: Rs 1,068.50

Petrol, diesel prices today

The prices of petrol and diesel remained put on August 1 and have not changed for over a month. Current prices in major cities are as follows:

Petrol prices

Delhi: Rs 96.72

Rs 96.72 Kolkata: Rs 106.03

Rs 106.03 Chennai: Rs 102.63

Rs 102.63 Mumbai: Rs 106.31

Diesel prices

Delhi: Rs 89.62

Rs 89.62 Kolkata: Rs 92.76

Rs 92.76 Chennai: Rs 94.24

Rs 94.24 Mumbai: Rs 94.27

