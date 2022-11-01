LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 115, know new prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Customers who are suffering from excessive fuel prices would be much relieved by OMCs' announcement that the cost of commercial LPG cylinders will be reduced starting from today, Tuesday, November 1.
The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 115.50 per cylinder as of 1 November 2022.
According to a pricing statement from state-owned fuel merchants, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital has decreased to Rs 1,744 per cylinder from Rs 1,885. Meanwhile, domestic LPG prices have remained the same at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
In four of the country's urban areas, commercial cylinder pricing has changed:
OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the beginning of the month and once during the middle of the month.