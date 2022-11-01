Search icon
LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 115, know new prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow

Customers who are suffering from excessive fuel prices would be much relieved by OMCs' announcement that the cost of commercial LPG cylinders will be reduced starting from today, Tuesday, November 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 115.50 per cylinder as of 1 November 2022.
 
Although there has been no change in the prices of local cooking gas, OMCs have transmitted the advantages of softening international prices to customers. (Also Read: Who is Jamshed J Irani, former President of Tata Steel who died on Oct 31?)
 
According to a pricing statement from state-owned fuel merchants, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital has decreased to Rs 1,744 per cylinder from Rs 1,885. Meanwhile, domestic LPG prices have remained the same at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
 
In four of the country's urban areas, commercial cylinder pricing has changed:
  • Indane's 19 kg cylinder will now be available in Delhi for Rs 1744 instead of Rs 1859.5.
  • Commercial cylinders will be available in Kolkata for Rs 1846. Earlier its price was Rs 1995.50.
  • Commercial cylinders in Mumbai can now be taken for Rs 1696 instead of Rs 1844.
  • LPG cylinder will now be available in Chennai for Rs 1893. Earlier its price was Rs 2009.50.
  • Price of Non-Subsidised LPG cylinders today in Lucknow is at ₹ 1,090.50.
OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the beginning of the month and once during the middle of the month.
