LPG cylinder becomes cheaper, check new rates here

There is some good news for people facing inflation. In a major relief to consumers, from April 1, 2021, the price of an LPG Cylinder will be less by Rs 10. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) gave the information on Wednesday. This brings down rates to Rs 809 per cylinder. The price of a gas cylinder earlier was Rs 819 per cylinder.

"The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder from Rs 819 per cylinder to Rs 809 per cylinder in Delhi, effective from April 1. The same reduction has been carried out in other markets," the IOC said.

On the first date of every month, the oil companies fix the new price of the cylinder. After the revised rate by the oil companies from April 1, for domestic cylinders, you will have to pay Rs 10 rupees less. However, if compared to the pace with which the prices of gas cylinders have increased in the last few months, this fall in price is very low, but it will definitely provide some relief to the people who are facing inflation.

Prices of crude oil and petroleum products have been on a constant uptrend since November 2020. As India is largely import-dependent on crude oil and the prices are market-linked, the increase in international prices resulted in an increase in the domestic price of petroleum products, according to an official statement.

Significantly, in the last two months (February and March), the price of LPG was increased by Rs 125. On February 4, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25. After that, there was a jump of Rs 50 on February 15. On February 25 again Rs 25 and on March 1 also Rs 25 was increased.

Cylinders rates at different places

At present, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is worth Rs 819. While in Kolkata this rate is Rs 845, Mumbai Rs 819, and Chennai Rs 835.

LPG price had touched a record high of Rs 939 per cylinder in November 2018.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year.