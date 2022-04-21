Lost your SBI credit card? Here's a step-by-step guide to block and reissue it

You can block your card linked to the registered mobile number anytime by sending an SMS 'BLOCK XXXX (The last four digits of your card number) to 567

If you lose your SBI card or it gets stolen or damaged, the first thing you should do is block it immediately and then reissue a new one. The request to block or reissue the SBI card can be easily made through the website, Mobile App, and IVR.

You can block your card linked to the registered mobile number anytime by sending an SMS 'BLOCK XXXX (The last four digits of your card number) to 5676791'.

Step-by-step process to report loss/stolen credit card and reissue it through various channels

Through Website

Step 1: Log in to your account on www.sbicard.com

Step 2: Under the 'Requests' tab, click on 'Report Lost/Stolen Card'

Step 3: Select the card number that you want to report as lost

Step 4: If you want to get the card reissued, then click on "Reissue Card"

Step 5: Click 'Submit'

Through Mobile App

Step 1: Log in to your account on SBI Card mobile app.

Step 2: Tap on 'Menu' and click on 'Service Request'

Step 3: Click on 'Report Lost/Stolen' card

Step 4: Select the card number which is lost or stolen.

Step 5: If you want another card, tap on 'Reissue Card'

Step 6: Tap on 'Submit'

Through IVR

Step 1: Call on the SBI Card helpline 1860 180 1290 or 39 02 02 02 (prefix local STD Code) & select your desired language.

Step 2: Press 2 to report a lost/stolen card.

Note: You will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100+ taxes for issue/replacement.