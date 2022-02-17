Lost your PAN card like England cricketer Kevin Pietersen? Here is a step-by-step guide to download e-PAN

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's recent tweet had gone viral on social media where he asked 'India' for help. The cricketer said that he lost his PAN card and needs to renew it before he travels to the country, however, he has misplaced it.

Kevin tweeted, "INDIA PLEASE HELP. I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?" Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

To his tweet, the Income Tax department replied saying, "If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for a reprint of physical PAN Card. In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for a reprint of the physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in."

We hope Kevin's problem regarding the PAN card was sorted out, however, if you, like the legendary cricketer, have also lost your PAN card and need it urgently - Follow these steps

Notably, knowing your PAN card number is a must to download an e-PAN card. Your Aadhaar card number details and date of birth are also required.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download an e-PAN card

Step 1: Visit the website - https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html.

Step 2: Click on the 'PAN' option and fill in your details like the Aadhaar number, PAN card number, and date of birth.

Step 3: Before clicking on submit, accept the terms and conditions and enter the captcha code.

Step 4: After all the information is verified, click on any mode to check the PAN card and tick the declaration box.

Step 5: Generate OTP which will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: After OTP is entered, pay a nominal fee to download the e-PAN card.

Step 7: Once payment is completed, click on the download e-PAN card option to get a copy of the lost or misplaced PAN card.