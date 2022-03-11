Lost your Aadhar card? Here's how you can download it without enrollment ID

The government consistently changes rules to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens. One such big change was made in the year 2009 by introduction of ‘Aadhar card scheme’, which has increased the use of Aadhar card in the country.

Nowadays, Aadhaar is used almost everywhere. Due to its increasing need, the government has started issuing blue Aadhar cards for children as well. The Aadhar card is issued to students by UIDAI.

Aadhar card is required everywhere from buying jewelry to traveling on a flight, from school admission to opening an account in a bank and hence its loss can lead to major trouble.

If your Aadhar card has also gone missing somewhere and you do not have Aadhar number or enrollment id, then don’t worry, you can download Aadhaar without Aadhar number or enrollment id too.

Here's how to download Aadhar number without Aadhar number or enrollment ID -

To download your lost Aadhar card, visit the official website of UIDAI i.e. https://uidai.gov.in/. After this, you will see the ‘Get Aadhar’ option.

On scrolling under Get Aadhaar, you will see the option of ‘Retrieve Lost’ or ‘Forgotten EID/UID’.

Click on this to download Aadhar without Aadhar number or enrollment id.

Once you click on this option, a new page will open where you will be asked to fill the name entered in the Aadhar card.

After this, link the registered mobile number with Aadhar and fill the Captcha.

Next you have to enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

Your Aadhar will be downloaded as soon as you enter the OTP.

In case you want to keep the Aadhar card in your wallet, you can order the PVC card later.