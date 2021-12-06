Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can retrieve your UID number online

The Aadhaar card has now become an essential document for every citizen of India. It is the primary identification proof in the country and is used to avail most of the services such as opening a bank account, getting a drivers’ license, and booking travel tickets.

It can be very problematic for you if you have lost your Aadhaar card, as it is required for verification in almost every service or public place in the country. Fret not, for if you have lost your Aadhaar card, there is a simple and fast way to retrieve it.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a digital service for all the Aadhaar card holder so that they can retrieve it online without any hassles. You can retrieve your UID number and Aadhaar card online through your registered mobile number.

How to retrieve Aadhaar card online

Visit the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the My Aadhaar option under the Aadhaar Services tab. Now, click on the ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option. Enter your personal details such as registered mobile number, name, and email id. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP on the website. Your requested UID/EID number will be sent to your mobile through SMS. You can use the UID number to download your Aadhaar card online.

How to reprint Aadhaar card