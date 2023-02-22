Search icon
Lost job due to retrenchment? Here are financial management tips to overcome the crisis

Financial tips for those facing job loss due to retrenchment.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Financial Tips: Coping with job loss during a recession can be financially and mentally challenging. As many big companies announce layoffs, it's crucial to manage your finances wisely to avoid financial crises. Here are some tips to help you cover necessary expenses, EMI, and bills during a job loss period. Firstly, create a monthly budget that includes only necessary expenses.

 You must prioritize your essential expenses like food, rent, utilities, etc., over luxuries like dining out, shopping, or other non-essential items. While it's challenging to cut down all unnecessary expenses at once, gradually reducing them can help ease the process.  

Next, create a balance sheet that includes your insurance expenses, loan EMIs, and credit card bills for the month. Once you've calculated all your expenses, determine how much savings you have left. In case you've exhausted your savings, consider withdrawing money from your PPF account, FD, or other investments to cover your expenses.

If you still require financial assistance, consider a gold loan using any gold you may have at home. The interest rate on gold loans is typically low, and you can retrieve your gold by repaying the loan once you've secured a new job.

Remember to stay mentally strong and positive during this challenging time. Keep networking and exploring new job opportunities that can help you overcome your financial difficulties. By following these financial tips and keeping a positive mindset, you can navigate your way through the current economic recession.

