Five steps to keep your banking details and online wallet safe if you lose your phone

You should immediately follow these steps to protect your bank and other important details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

File photo

In today’s digital world, a smartphone is one of the most important gadgets as it is used for booking tickets, digital payments, and shopping online among other things. Hence, it is crucial to keep it safe and secure. 

However, if your phone gets stolen or you lose it, you should immediately follow the below steps as thieves these days look for just one thing once they get hold of your mobile phone -- your bank details.

As more people opting for digital payment apps, it's not that difficult for smartphone thieves to access these wallets. 

Follow these steps immediately if you lose your phone:

Block your SIM card

This is the most important step to ensure the phone number isn't misused when you lose the phone.

By blocking the SIM card, you can block every app on the phone that can be accessed via OTPs. You can always get the same number issued on a new SIM card.   

Block access to mobile banking services

Not just SIM cards, it is also important to block your banking services as well. They are just a tap away and therefore it's important to block access to these services. 

Deactivate UPI payment

If the thief couldn’t access online banking services, s/he may try to fiddle with UPI payments, that’s why deactivate it as soon as possible.

Block all mobile wallets

Mobile wallets such as Google Pay and Paytm may well prove to be costly if your phone reaches the wrong hands. 

So, it’s important to get in touch with the respective app's help desk and ensure no access is granted to anyone until you set up the wallets again on another device. 

File a report

After doing all the above things, it's crucial to report the matter to the police. Do take a copy of the FIR which you can use as evidence just in case the phone is misused, or your money is stolen.

