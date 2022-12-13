Looking for a loan against mutual funds? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get one

Taking a loan against mutual funds is a convenient way to access funds without having to sell your investments. Here's a step-by-step guide to the process:

1. Determine your eligibility:

Most banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offer loans against mutual funds, but the eligibility criteria may vary. Typically, you need to be at least 21 years old and have a steady income to qualify for a loan against mutual funds.

2. Choose the type of loan:

Banks and NBFCs offer two types of loans against mutual funds: secured and unsecured. A secured loan is backed by collateral, such as your mutual fund investments, while an unsecured loan is not backed by any collateral. Secured loans usually have lower interest rates, but you may have to pledge a larger portion of your mutual funds as collateral.

3. Check the loan terms:

Before applying for a loan against mutual funds, carefully review the loan terms, including the interest rate, loan tenure, and other charges. Compare the offers from different lenders to find the best deal.

4. Submit the required documents:

To apply for a loan against mutual funds, you will need to submit certain documents, such as proof of identity, proof of income, and proof of ownership of the mutual fund investments. You may also need to provide a copy of your bank statement and other financial documents.

Also read: 5 tax saving schemes in India to help reduce your tax burden

5. Pledge your mutual funds:

Once your loan application is approved, you will need to pledge your mutual funds as collateral with the lender. This means that the lender will have a lien on your mutual funds until the loan is repaid.

6. Receive the loan:

After pledging your mutual funds, the lender will disburse the loan amount to your bank account. You can use the loan for any purpose, such as paying for education, home renovation, or medical expenses.

7. Repay the loan:

You will need to repay the loan, along with the applicable interest and charges, as per the loan terms. Failure to repay the loan on time may result in the lender selling your mutual fund investments to recover the loan amount.

Note: Taking a loan against mutual funds can be a convenient way to access funds without having to liquidate your investments. Just make sure to compare offers from different lenders, carefully review the loan terms, and repay the loan on time to avoid any financial difficulties.