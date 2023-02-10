Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

List of top 10 dividend paying stocks trading under Rs 100, from PNB Gilts, CESC to SAIL

There are several companies that offer stable dividends and they have usually settled companies in mature industries such as utility, FMCG, and energy, among others. Today, we will list out top-dividend paying companies having share prices under Rs 100 per share.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

List of top 10 dividend paying stocks trading under Rs 100, from PNB Gilts, CESC to SAIL
File Photo

It is important to know that dividend stocks are all companies that distribute dividends at consistent rates. Investors who are looking for a regular source of dividends usually opt for such dividend stocks. 

There are several companies that offer stable dividends and they have usually settled companies in mature industries such as utility, FMCG, and energy, among others.

Today, we will list out top-dividend paying companies having share prices under Rs 100 per share.

PNB Gilts Ltd 

PNB Gilts is a subsidiary of Punjab National Bank and is an underwriter dealing with several fixed-income securities such as government securities, treasury bills, state development loans, corporate bonds, and interest rate swaps. 

Last price: Rs 61.45
Latest Dividend %: 50

READ | IRCTC news: Want to transfer your confirmed train ticket to someone else? Here's a step-by-step process

PTC India Ltd 

PTC India was a state-sponsored company that was formerly known as Power Trading Corporation of India. PTC India provides power trading solutions, cross-border power trading, project financing, and consultancy services. 

Last price: Rs 93.55
Latest Dividend %: 78

Steel Authority of India Limited 

Steel Authority of India or SAIL is a large-cap public-sector undertaking involved in the production of iron and steel through its five integrated plants and three special steel plants.

Last price: Rs 84.30
Latest Dividend %: 87.50

National Aluminium Company Ltd 

Abbreviated as NALCO, National Aluminium Company Ltd is one of the biggest integrated direct producers of aluminum in Asia. 

Last price: Rs 77.25
Latest Dividend %: 130

READ | From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations

CESC Ltd 

CESC Ltd or Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation is based out of Kolkata and is a mid-cap whole integrated power company involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. It is a part of RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Last price: Rs 73.20
Latest Dividend %: 450

HUDCO Ltd 

HUDCO Ltd or Housing and Urban Development Corporation is another public sector undertaking. The company provides technology and finance services in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

Last price: Rs 47.25
Latest Dividend %: 35

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 

Last price: Rs 79.80
Latest Dividend %: 114

GAIL 

Last price: Rs 95.20
Latest Dividend %: 100

Vardhman Acryli

Last price: Rs 50.20
Latest Dividend %: 250

Renaissance

Last price: Rs 97.45
Latest Dividend %: 85

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.