Linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar Card: A simple step-by-step guide

Linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar card is a simple process that can be done online or in person at an Aadhaar enrollment center. Here are the steps you can follow to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card:

Online method:

1. Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) (https://uidai.gov.in/)

2. Click on the "Aadhaar Services" tab and select "Aadhaar Linking"

3. Select "Mobile Number" from the dropdown menu and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

4. Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click "Send OTP"

5. An OTP (one-time password) will be sent to your registered mobile number

6. Enter the OTP and click "Submit"

7. Your mobile number will be linked to your Aadhaar card

In-person method:

1. Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center

2. Carry your original and photocopy of your Aadhaar card

3. Fill out the "Aadhaar Linking Form" and provide your mobile number

4. The enrollment center staff will verify your details and link your mobile number to your Aadhaar card

It's important to note that your mobile number must be registered with your Aadhaar card to be able to link them. If your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar card, you will need to visit an enrollment center and update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card.

Linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar card is important for several reasons. It allows you to access various online services, such as e-KYC, e-Sign, and e-Aadhaar, using your mobile number. It also enables you to receive updates and alerts related to your Aadhaar card via SMS.

In addition, linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar card is mandatory for availing certain government services, such as availing subsidies, opening a bank account, and applying for a passport.