Life Certificate: These pensioners won't have to submit a life certificate in November, check details

EPFO Pensioners: There are millions of pensioners in the nation, and each year they need to submit a copy of their life certificate. According to the regulations, all senior citizens who receive pensions must submit their life certificates to the banks each year in the months of October and November. If the pensioners fail to comply, their pension would be terminated. Super Senior Citizen over the age of 80 has a full two months to submit their life certificate, according to the bank.

However, did you know that some pensioners are exempt from submitting a life certificate in November? Seniors over 60 get time between November 1 and November 30, 2022, to submit their life certificates. The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) now provides its pensioners with the option of submitting their life certificates at any time of the year.

Life certificate to be valid for 1 year:

Informing its millions of pensioners about this, EPFO stated that EPS-95 pensioners could submit their life certificates at any time of the year. It is valid beginning on the deposit date for a full year. For instance, if someone submitted their life certificate in the month of July 2022, they will need to do so once more in the month of July 2023.

Pensioners of EPS-95 need to do this to submit their LC:

Employees' Provident Fund Organization pension members have a variety of options for filing a life certificate. This certificate can be submitted offline or online. To turn in the offline certificate, visit a bank or post office. By getting there, you will need to fill out a form. You must also present your PAN card and Aadhaar card as proof of identification. Following this, submitting your life certificate will be simple. Additionally, you can travel to the Jadiki Common Service Center to submit your life certificate.

You now get the option to submit your life certificate online:

Older adults can submit their life certificates online as well as offline, all while relaxing at home. You can accomplish this without going to the bank. More than 12 public sector banks across the nation offer their clients door-to-door banking services. Additionally, you can utilise these banks' internet services. Additionally, the postal service offers its clients the option of submitting digital life certificates.