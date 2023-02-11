Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to check policy status, premium due date and other details

LIC WhatsApp services: LIC Policyholders can also register by logging into the official website of LIC’s customer portal at licindia.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to check policy status, premium due date and other details
File photo

LIC WhatsApp services: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has recently launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. These services would be available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Type ‘HI’ and send it to Mobile no 8976862090. The LIC policyholders can use WhatsApp services to have various benefits, such as premium details and ULIP plan statements.

“Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090,” reads the official statement said. 

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use

  • Save WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.
  • Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.
  • Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.
  • You will receive 11 options to choose from
  • Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.
  • Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

LIC WhatsApp services: List of services

  • Premium due
  • Bonus information
  • Policy status
  • Loan eligibility quotation
  • Loan repayment Quotation
  • Loan interest due
  • Premium paid certificate
  • ULIP -statement of units
  • LIC services links
  • Opt-in/Opt-out Services

How to register policy on LIC online portal: Step-by-step guide

  • Visit LIC’s official website www.licindia.in.
  • Click and open the “Customer Portal” option.
  • If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details.
  • Select your user ID and password and then submit your details.
  • Log in to the online portal using your user ID.
  • Click on “Add Policy” under “Basic Services”.
  • Add details of all your policies to complete the registration.

READ: Lithium deposits found in Jammu and Kashmir: How this can bring down cost of Electric Vehicles in India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.