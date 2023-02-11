LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to check policy status, premium due date and other details

File photo

LIC WhatsApp services: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has recently launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. These services would be available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Type ‘HI’ and send it to Mobile no 8976862090. The LIC policyholders can use WhatsApp services to have various benefits, such as premium details and ULIP plan statements.

“Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090,” reads the official statement said.

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use

Save WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.

Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.

You will receive 11 options to choose from

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.

Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

LIC WhatsApp services: List of services

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt-in/Opt-out Services

How to register policy on LIC online portal: Step-by-step guide

Visit LIC’s official website www.licindia.in.

Click and open the “Customer Portal” option.

If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details.

Select your user ID and password and then submit your details.

Log in to the online portal using your user ID.

Click on “Add Policy” under “Basic Services”.

Add details of all your policies to complete the registration.

