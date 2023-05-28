Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to activate services on WhatsApp, details here

LIC WhatsApp services are available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to activate services on WhatsApp, details here
File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Policyholders now have direct access to over 11 services, including information on loan eligibility, repayment estimates, policy status, bonus details, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations.

LIC has its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. These services are available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Type ‘HI’ and send it to Mobile no 8976862090. The LIC policyholders can use WhatsApp services to have various benefits, such as premium details and ULIP plan statements.

LIC WhatsApp services: List of services

  • Premium due
  • Bonus information
  • Policy status
  • Loan eligibility quotation
  • Loan repayment Quotation
  • Loan interest due
  • Premium paid certificate
  • ULIP -statement of units
  • LIC services links
  • Opt-in/Opt-out Services

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use

  • Save WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.
  • Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.
  • Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.
  • You will receive 11 options to choose from
  • Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.
  • Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

Step-by-step guide to register policy on LIC online portal: 

  • Visit LIC’s official website www.licindia.in.
  • Click and open the “Customer Portal” option.
  • If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details.
  • Select your user ID and password and then submit your details.
  • Log in to the online portal using your user ID.
  • Click on “Add Policy” under “Basic Services”.
  • Add details of all your policies to complete the registration.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.