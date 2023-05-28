LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to activate services on WhatsApp, details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Policyholders now have direct access to over 11 services, including information on loan eligibility, repayment estimates, policy status, bonus details, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations.
LIC has its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. These services are available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Type ‘HI’ and send it to Mobile no 8976862090. The LIC policyholders can use WhatsApp services to have various benefits, such as premium details and ULIP plan statements.
LIC WhatsApp services: List of services
- Premium due
- Bonus information
- Policy status
- Loan eligibility quotation
- Loan repayment Quotation
- Loan interest due
- Premium paid certificate
- ULIP -statement of units
- LIC services links
- Opt-in/Opt-out Services
LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use
- Save WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.
- Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.
- Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.
- You will receive 11 options to choose from
- Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.
- Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.
Step-by-step guide to register policy on LIC online portal:
- Visit LIC’s official website www.licindia.in.
- Click and open the “Customer Portal” option.
- If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details.
- Select your user ID and password and then submit your details.
- Log in to the online portal using your user ID.
- Click on “Add Policy” under “Basic Services”.
- Add details of all your policies to complete the registration.