LIC WhatsApp services: Step-by-step guide to activate services on WhatsApp, details here

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Policyholders now have direct access to over 11 services, including information on loan eligibility, repayment estimates, policy status, bonus details, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations.

LIC has its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. These services are available to LIC policyholders on WhatsApp who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Type ‘HI’ and send it to Mobile no 8976862090. The LIC policyholders can use WhatsApp services to have various benefits, such as premium details and ULIP plan statements.

LIC WhatsApp services: List of services

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt-in/Opt-out Services

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s how to use

Save WhatsApp number 8976862090 on your phone.

Open WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.

You will receive 11 options to choose from

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services.

Required details will be shared by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

