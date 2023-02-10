LIC warns over deadline for LIC-PAN linking, violators to face this action: Step-by-step guide

LIC news: To know the status of your LIC policy, log on to www.licindia.in. (Representational)

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has issued a warning to its policyholders that if they don't link their PAN card with policy holders, they may face action. The deadline for linking PAN cards with Aadhaar cards -- according to the Income Tax department -- is March 31, 2023. The deadline is the same for the linking of LIC policies with PAN Cards. This is because SEBI has asked all investors to link their Aadhaar and PAN. Those who fail to do that will have to pay a hefty cost -- their PAN cards will be deactivated. Same is the case with the LIC policy. If they are not linked with PAN, they may get suspended.

Here's how you can add your LIC policy with PAN. First furnish your PAN details on LIC's website. Punch in your phone number. Punch in the OTP you have received on the website.

You will receive a message saying your registration request has been successful. You will receive a message saying your policy has been linked with the LIC policy news.

To know the status of your LIC policy, log on to www.licindia.in. Get registered on the website. Punch in your date of birth and policy number. Now you can check the status of your LIC policy. You can also give a call to 022 6827 6827.

You can also get information about the status of the policy by sending SMS from mobile. For this you have to send an SMS to 56677. If you want to know the premium of the policy, then you can send an SMS by typing ASKLIC PREMIUM to 56677. If the policy has lapsed, then for this SMS will have to be typed ASKLIC REVIVAL.