LIC update: New Jeevan Shanti, Jeevan Akshay VII plans revised, here’s all you need to know

Two plans of the Life Insurance Corporation of (LIC) have been revised with changes to the annuity rates and the new versions of the policies are now on sale since February 1. LIC has revised the Jeevan Akshay VII and New Jeevan Shanti policies, which it also notified via Twitter.

“Revision in annuity rates of annuity plans LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan 857) and LIC’s New Jeevan Shanti (Plan 858),” wrote LIC.

Persons interested in investing in the New Jeevan Shanti scheme can check the annuity amounts for both options through the annuity calculator on the LIC official website or its mobile apps. As per LIC’s statement, the revisions are effective from yesterday (February 1).

Apart from the annuity rate revision, the LIC Jeevan Akshay VII policy will be available to buyers not just from the existing distribution channels but also new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC – SPV).

Here’s a brief on both the revised LIC plans

LIC New Jeevan Shanti

This scheme requires you to pay a single premium. The policyholder can choose from the options of single life and joint life deferred annuity. The policy guarantees the annuity rates at the inception. A person investing in the scheme will be paid annuities post deferment period for their lifetime.

LIC Jeevan Akshay VII

This is an immediate annuity policy. The policyholder is given ten different annuity options to choose from on paying a lump sum amount. This policy also guarantees annuity rates at inception. Policy holder gets paid the annuities throughout their life.