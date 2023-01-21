Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Super Pension Scheme: These married couples can get Rs 18,500 monthly pension under PM Vaya Vandana Yojana

Couples can easily get a monthly pension of Rs 18,500 via LIC under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

LIC Super Pension Scheme: These married couples can get Rs 18,500 monthly pension under PM Vaya Vandana Yojana
Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana pension scheme

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana pension scheme was announced by the central government on May 26, 2020. As the name suggests, the scheme allows married couples to get a secured monthly pension. The scheme is operated by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and married couples can invest in the scheme till March 31, 2023. Married couples can take advantage of the scheme once they turn 60. Couples can easily get a monthly pension of Rs 18,500 through the plan mentioned below.

LIC Super Pension Scheme: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana to offer Rs 18,500 per month

In the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana pension scheme, a married couple can invest a maximum of Rs 15 lakh if they have crossed the age of 60 years. Earlier the maximum amount that a person can invest in this scheme was Rs 7.5 lakh, which was later increased by the government. Married couples who are over 60 years of age can opt for this plan as it offers more interest to senior citizens than many other schemes.

To get a Rs 18,500 pension every month, both husband and wife will have to invest an amount of Rs 15 lakh in the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. The total sum invested by the couple will be Rs 30 lakh. With an annual interest rate of 7.40% on this scheme, the couple will get Rs 2,22,000 annually.

If you divide Rs 2,22,000 by 12, you will get the monthly pension of Rs 18,500. If only one person invests in this scheme with Rs 15 lakh, then the monthly return will be Rs 9,250. It is worth noting that the plan is for 10 years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.