Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

LIC Special Campaign: Rs 3,500 off on revival of a lapsed policy; details

LIC Special Campaign: LIC has been informed by tweeting that LIC policyholders have got a great opportunity to revive their lapsed policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

LIC Special Campaign: Rs 3,500 off on revival of a lapsed policy; details
LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started a special campaign for the revival of personal lapsed policies. This special campaign, run from August 17 to October 21, 2022, has been extended to all non-ULIP policies with very discounted late fees. This campaign has been launched to benefit those policyholders who were not able to pay a premium due to difficult circumstances and their policy lapsed. LIC has informed by tweeting that LIC policyholders have got a great opportunity to revive their lapsed policy.

All policies except ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans) can be revived within 5 years from the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to the policy conditions, LIC said in a statement. It states that there is a 100% waiver of late fees for micro-insurance policies to facilitate the affordable restoration of risk cover.

Late fee waiver for LIC policyholders

For the total receivable premium up to Rs.1 lakh, the insurer is offering a 25 per cent rebate on a late fee, subject to a maximum limit of Rs. 2,500.

For a premium amount of 1-3 lakhs, the maximum concession is Rs. 3,000.

Similarly, for the premium amount above Rs 3 lakh, the concession is 30 per cent offered, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 3,500.

LIC quarterly results

Giving information in the quarterly results released over the weekend, LIC had said that in the June quarter, there was a manifold increase in net income. During this period, the company's income was seen at Rs 682.9 crore, the reason for this being the deposit of record premium. The same income in the same period a year ago was only Rs 2.94 crore. Profit increased despite the insurer reporting lower margins, which the management attributed to a changing product mix and bookings of less than 50 per cent of profit from equities, which fell to Rs 5,076 crore from Rs 11,368 crore in June 2021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley’: Local Pandits urged to leave after Shopian targeted killing
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.