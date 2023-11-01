Headlines

LIC scheme: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh at maturity, here's how

LIC's Aadhaar Shila Plan offers financial security with minimal daily investments, helping save up to Rs 11 lakh.

Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a prominent insurance provider, offers a diverse range of life insurance policies to cater to various financial goals. The LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan is a unique offering designed especially for women. This non-linked individual life insurance scheme ensures a fixed payout upon maturity, providing financial support to the insured person's family in case of untimely demise.

Financial security for women:

LIC is renowned for its low-risk, customer-centric policies that provide versatile solutions for financial needs. The LIC Aadhaar Shila scheme empowers policyholders to save up to Rs 11 lakh with a modest daily investment of just Rs 87.

How to save Rs 11 lakh with Rs 87 a say?

To illustrate, consider a 55-year-old individual who invests a minimum of Rs 87 daily for 15 years. At the end of the first year, their total contribution will be Rs 31,755. Over a decade, the amount deposited will accumulate to Rs 3,17,550. Upon reaching the age of 70, the policyholder will be eligible to receive a total of Rs 11 lakh.

Key details of LIC Aadhaar Shila plan:

• Minimum entry age: 8 years

• Maximum entry age: 55 years

• Minimum policy term: 10 years

• Maximum policy term: 20 years

• Maximum maturity age: 70 years

• Minimum investment: Rs 75,000

• Maximum investment: Up to Rs 3 lakh

Benefits of LIC Aadhaar Shila plan:

1. Maturity benefit: On surviving the entire policy tenure, the policyholder receives the maturity benefit. This lump sum can be reinvested in a new policy.

2. Death benefits: In the unfortunate event of the insured person's untimely demise, the death benefit is paid to the policy's nominee.

3. Guaranteed surrender Value: Policyholders can choose to surrender their policy after completing two consecutive policy years. The guaranteed surrender value equals the total premium paid during the policy tenure.

4. Loan benefits: Once the policy achieves surrender value, investors can avail themselves of loan benefits.

5. Flexible premium payment: The premium payment tenure aligns with the policy tenure and offers various payment frequencies, including yearly, monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly modes.

