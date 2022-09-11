LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Looking for lifetime earning? here’s the plan for you

Most people desire to have fulfilling lives. However, leading a high-quality life is often an expensive endeavour that necessitates careful money management. People look for the best financial investment from where they can get maximise and secure returns.There are many types of policies run by LIC. If you are also looking for a plan to earn for life, then today we will tell you about such a plan of LIC in which you will begin receiving money at the age of 40.

The Saral Pension Yojana is the name of the programme, and it allows for pension eligibility beginning at age 40. Let us now understand the scheme.

A policy’s premium

This form of pension plan has a single premium that must be paid, and participants can earn for the rest of their lives. With the Saral Pension Yojana, you can begin receiving a pension as soon as you purchase the policy because it is an immediate annuity plan. After you purchase the policy, your pension will never change.

Rules and Regulations

There are two categories of this premium:

Single Life: The insurance will continue to be in the policyholder's name in this case. Policy cannot ever be transferred to another individual, under any circumstances. The pensioner will continue to receive it as long as he is alive. The base premium will be reimbursed to his nominee following his passing.

Joint life: Both couples are covered under this. The primary pensioners will continue to get benefits as long as they are still alive. His spouse will continue to get a pension after his passing. The base premium sum will be given to his nominee following his passing.

Age limit

The minimum age limit for the benefit of this scheme is 40 years and the maximum is 80 years.

Advantages of the policy

Because it is a whole-life policy, the pension will be paid throughout the rest of the insured's life.

After six months from the start date, the Saral Pension Policy can be cancelled at any moment.

You may receive a pension each month.

In addition, it can be taken every quarter, every half-year, and every year.

Pension plan