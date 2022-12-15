LIC's New Tech Term Plan: Invest as little as Rs 4,000 per year for up to Rs 50 lakh coverage

LIC's New Tech Term plan is a new insurance product that provides financial protection to individuals and their families in the event of the policyholder's death. This plan is designed specifically for tech workers, and offers a range of benefits that are tailored to their needs and circumstances.

Benefits of the LIC New Tech Term Plan:

One of the key features of this plan is the option to choose the amount of coverage that you want, based on your income and financial obligations. For example, if you are a tech worker with a salary of Rs. 50 lakh per year, you may choose to take out a policy that provides coverage of up to Rs. 50 lakh in the event of your death. This means that your family will receive this amount as a lump sum payment, which can be used to cover expenses such as outstanding loans, household bills, and other financial obligations.

The premiums for this plan are affordable, and are calculated based on your age, the amount of coverage that you choose, and the policy term. For example, if you are 30 years old and choose coverage of Rs. 50 lakh for a policy term of 30 years, your premium may be around Rs. 4,000 per year. This means that you can get a significant amount of coverage at a very reasonable cost.

Also read: LIC's Bima Jyoti Plan: Invest Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per year, receive up to Rs 1,08,000 annually in event of death

In addition to providing financial protection to your family in the event of your death, the New Tech Term plan also offers a range of additional benefits. These include an accidental death benefit, which pays an additional amount if you die as a result of an accident. There is also a critical illness benefit, which pays a lump sum if you are diagnosed with a specified critical illness such as cancer or heart disease.

Know who can apply:

The LIC New Tech Term plan is available to individuals who work in the tech industry. This includes professionals such as software developers, IT managers, and other tech workers who are looking for an affordable and flexible insurance product to provide financial protection for their families. The plan is open to residents of India who are aged between 18 and 60 years old, and who meet the eligibility criteria set by the insurer.

Know how to apply:

To apply for the New Tech Term plan, you can visit your nearest LIC branch, or contact their customer care center. You will need to provide some personal and financial information, and undergo a medical examination in order to determine your eligibility for the plan. Once your application has been accepted, you can start making premium payments, and your coverage will begin immediately.

In conclusion, LIC's New Tech Term plan is an affordable and flexible insurance product that offers financial protection to tech workers and their families. With a range of customizable options and additional benefits, this plan is an excellent choice for anyone looking to secure their financial future.