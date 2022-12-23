LIC Premium Endowment Plan: Invest Rs 2,100, get Rs 48 lakh; here's how

LIC India: Any investor can register under this policy by visiting the nearest office of LIC.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is the market leader when it comes to insurance in India. No private company is even close to LIC's market share. The people of India completely trust the public sector insurance company. It is also one of the most profitable government-owned companies. LIC has come up with its new premium endowment plan wherein you can invest Rs 2,100 per month to get Rs 48 lakh at maturity. It gives a regular income and then a lump sum amount at maturity.

Who can invest in this plan? Those who want big gains after making a small investment can go for this plan. Investors get tax benefits, insurance cover and high returns. This plan is a win-win situation for those who invest money.

This plan can be purchased from the age of 18 and 55 years. The term for this policy is between 12 and 35 years. The minimum sum assured is Re 1 but there is no upper limit.

Here's how one can earn Rs 48 lakh by investing just Rs 70 per day.

For this, a person will have to choose a 35-year term plan at the age of 18.

To get a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, you will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 26,534. Next year, the premium will be just Rs 25,962. This figure translates into Rs 71 per day or around Rs 2100 per month.

Any investor can register under this policy by visiting the nearest office of LIC. Here you will be given detailed information about this scheme. After this, according to your convenience, you can invest as much as you want.