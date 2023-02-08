LIC Policy news: Pay once, get Rs 93 lakh, but there's a catch...

LIC Dhan Varsha has two options. If you choose the first option, you will get around 1.25 times returns. (Representational)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India lives its motto with its LIC policies -- Zingagi ke saath bhi, zingadi ke baad bhi. Take LIC Dhan Varsha for instance. A person can get a hefty return as well as good insurance cover after payment just once. This policy is for those who want good returns but also want their families financially independent in the unfortunate case of their death. Under LIC Dhan Varsha, a person can get upto 10 times of the insurance cover for their investment. However, this scheme will benefit those the most who invest in a single installment.

LIC Dhan Varsha is for those who want their money to work for them and also keeps them tension free. LIC Dhan Varsha gives the option to its investors to choose from among two policy terms. The policyholder gets security as well as returns on her investment. A person is required to pay once. If that person dies, a hefty corpus of money is handed over to his nominee. On maturity, this scheme also provides a lump sum amount of money. You stand to gain the most if you invest early in your life.

LIC Dhan Varsha is a non-participating, personal and single-premium plan. You can't buy this policy online. The catch is that you will have to call in your agent or visit the LIC's office. Also, it doesn't provide the flexibility of paying in multiple installments.

LIC Dhan Varsha has two options. If you choose the first option, you will get around 1.25 times returns. If a person invests Rs 10 lakh as a single premium in LIC Dhan Varsha and if she dies in between, she will have to pay Rs 12.5 lakh as guaranteed returns. If a person chooses the other option, she might get a death benefit as high as 10 times the original value.

If a 35-year-old man buys a policy for 15 years with an investment of Rs 10 lakh, his guaranteed addition will be at the rate of Rs 40 per 1000. If he dies in the 10th policy year, he will get Rs 91,49,5000. If he dies in the 15th year of the policy, his total amount will be Rs 93,49,500. If he lives out the entire time, he will get Rs 16 lakh in total.