LIC policy: Invest Rs 6.7 lakh and get Rs 25 lakh, check benefits

The LIC Dhan Rekha policy is a money-back plan that pays policyholders recurring sums of money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced the LIC's Dhan Rekha, a money-back insurance coverage. It distributes a set sum to policyholders on a regular basis until they pass away or the policy reaches its maturity. Additionally, the plan gives discounted premiums to women and those who identify as the third gender.

A non-linked, non-participating individual savings life insurance plan called LIC Dhan Rekha provides both protection and savings. In the terrible event that the policyholder passes away during the period of the policy, this plan offers financial help to the family.

During the policy term, periodic payments on the policyholder's survival may also be made at predetermined intervals, and guaranteed lump sum payments to the surviving policyholder may be given at maturity. Through credit facilities, this approach also addresses the issue of liquidity.

The eligibility to take the LIC Dhan Reka policy, one must be a minimum age of 8 years. 

LIC Dhan Rekha: Benefits

  • Death benefit
  • Survival benefit
  • Maturity benefit
  • Guaranteed Additions
  • Tax benefits

LIC Dhan Rekha: Calculator
If you invest in this plan at the age of 30, and the policy's premium term is also 30 years, you would pay a single premium of Rs. 6,70,650 to cover both the Rs. 10,00,000 basic amount assured and the Rs. 12,50,000 death sum assured. However, the survivor will receive Rs. 23 lakhs in maturity benefits at the conclusion of the 30th year. The nominee will receive Rs 25,50,000 in the event of the policyholder's death in the 30th year. 

