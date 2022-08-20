LIC PMVVV scheme: Guaranteed pension of Rs 9250 per month; know details

The scheme has a policy term of 10 years with a minimum pension of ₹1,000 to a maximum of ₹9,250 per month for the entire term.

If you are looking for security and stability in your later life, then you should definitely subscribe to the government's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY). PMVVY is a pension scheme for senior citizens with a minimum age of 60 years which provides a social security scheme.

The aim of this scheme is to protect elderly people against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions. It is introduced by the Government of India but is operated by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). There is no maximum limit on elderly age. The scheme has a policy term of 10 years with a minimum pension of ₹1,000 to a maximum of ₹9,250 per month for the entire term.

As mentioned on the official website of LIC, If you subscribe to this policy before March 31, 2022, you will get a guaranteed pension of 7.40 percent per annum which is payable monthly for a time span of ten years. The mode of pension payment can be monthly quarterly/ half-yearly or yearly. The investment limit is Rs 15 lakh per senior citizen.

The scheme is exempted from service Tax/GST. The policy can be surrendered anytime during the term of the policy under exceptional circumstances like the pensioner requiring money for the treatment of any critical/terminal illness of self or spouse.

The surrender value payable under this scheme shall be 98% of the purchase price. The loan facility is available after the completion of 3 policy years. The minimum loan that can be granted shall be 75% of the purchase price. The guaranteed pension rate is similar for offline as well as online modes.