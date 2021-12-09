LIC Plan: Invest only Rs 8 per day and get Rs 17 lakh with this scheme - Check details

This Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) scheme offers great returns on investment. Apart from insurance, this scheme offers a number of other advantages to investors. The scheme is called LIC’s Jeevan Labh Plan and premiums that you pay under this policy will be exempted from income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Furthermore, paying premium for three years will also let you avail loans against the investments. With LIC schemes being one of the most trusted investment options with guaranteed and safe returns, sound and timely investments can bring unbelievable returns.

The Jeevan Labh policy can help you get Rs 17 lakh on a meagre investment of Rs 233 per month, which comes to less than Rs 8 per day. The policy is also a non-linked scheme which means that it’s returns are not based on any stocks or mutual funds, making it one of the safest investment options in the market.

The minimum age to invest in this scheme can range from 8 to 59 years. Investors can take the policy term firm between 16 and 25 years. While there is no maximum limit for the insured amount, the minimum limit is Rs 2 lakh.

As already mentioned, paying premium will fetch you the privilege to avail loan against investment. Along with tax exemptions, the upper mentioned benefits make it an ideal scheme to invest in to get guaranteed great returned.

Finally, the nominee of the investor gets the benefits of the scheme on their death alongside a bonus with the assured sum. If the policyholder dies during the term of the policy but managed to pay all premiums before their death, then their nominee will receive Death Sum Assured, Simple Reversionary Bonus and Final Addition Bonus as Death Benefit.