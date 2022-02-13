LIC plan: Get Rs 20 lakh from an investment of Rs 262 per day, here’s how

Not just in India but one of the world’s biggest insurers, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India gives multiple policy options to interested investors. These LIC schemes offer safe, risk-free investment options for policyholders.

These LIC schemes are a popular investment option for people looking for financial security and future planning like children’s education, marriage and retirement. Today, we tell you about one of these schemes that can get you handsome returns on making planned small investments on a regular basis.

The policy called LIC Jeevan Labh is an endowment policy with the option to save on top of insurance. The “non-linked, participating, individual, life assurance savings plan was launched back on February 1, 2020 by LIC.

The policy also offers financial support to the family members in the case of the unfortunate demise of the policyholder. The nominee benefits from getting the sum assured in the insurance cover. Furthermore, the LIC Jeevan Labh plan also gives policyholders the opportunity to procure a loan against the investment. Investments can be made with a maturity period of 25, 21 or 16 years, wherein regular and continuous investment is needed from the policy holder over a period of 16, 15, and 10 years, respectively.

The premium can be paid by a policy holder annually, half-yearly, quarterly or every month. A grace period is provided for payment of premiums – 30 days for quarterly, half-yearly and annual deposits and 15 days for monthly premium payments.

The policy can even be availed from a young age of 8 years and can be availed till 59 years of age. As less as Rs 2 lakh sum can be assured under the LIC Jeevan Labh plan. The investment under the plan has no maximum cap.

The benefits of the policy also include income tax exemption under Section 80 of the Income Tax Act.

Making Rs 20 lakh on investing Rs 262 daily

A policy holder getting an assurance of Rs 20 lakh will have to pay a monthly premium of Rs 7,916, thereby investing Rs 262 on a daily basis for a period of 16 years.

On maturity at 25 years, the policyholder will get Rs 20 lakh. Keeping the investment for 25 years will also get the investor a bonus.