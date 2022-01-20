Search icon
LIC plan: Get Rs 12,000 every month on payment of only 1 premium - Know details

This policy offered by LIC needs you to pay premium only one time to get a monthly pension of Rs 12,000 after a set age.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

LIC Scheme: The unforeseen events future cannot be predicted so one needs to stay prepared financially. Some schemes provide this security.

A steady salary or good savings is not enough to security a financially health future. The problems that might arrive any moment, today or tomorrow, need to be kept in mind. Thus, investing in an LIC scheme to get a guaranteed minimum salary for life, even if you lose your job or business tomorrow, is the right approach. This is crucial for your retirement planning too.

The unforeseen events future cannot be predicted so one needs to stay prepared financially. Some schemes provide this security, like pension schemes from trusted institutions like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This policy offered by LIC needs you to pay premium only one time. After this, you will get a monthly pension of Rs 12,000 after a set date, which does not have to be 60 but can start from even 40 years of age. Interested in securing your future? Find out how.

LIC Saral Pension Yojana

There are two types of schemes under this LIC offering:

1) Life Annuity with 100 percent return of purchase price: This pension scheme is only for the holder. The monthly takeout will come till the person is alive. The nominee will only get premium later.

2) Joint Life Pension Plan: Under this plan, both husband and wife can be pension receivers. The person who stays longer will get the benefit of the policy. After death of the couple, the nominee will receive the base price.

Special features of the scheme

  • You can avail the policy both online and offline. You will get a lot of information related to the policy online instead have to go in-person.
  • The pension starts immediately after taking the policy.
  • You can choose to receive the pension monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.
  • You have to invest on Rs 12,000 a year for this scheme. There is no maximum limit.
  • You can enjoy the benefits of the scheme starting from 40 years to 80 years.
  • The policy holder can get a loan any time after six months of policy starting date.

