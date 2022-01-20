LIC plan: Get Rs 12,000 every month on payment of only 1 premium - Know details

LIC Scheme: The unforeseen events future cannot be predicted so one needs to stay prepared financially. Some schemes provide this security.

A steady salary or good savings is not enough to security a financially health future. The problems that might arrive any moment, today or tomorrow, need to be kept in mind. Thus, investing in an LIC scheme to get a guaranteed minimum salary for life, even if you lose your job or business tomorrow, is the right approach. This is crucial for your retirement planning too.

The unforeseen events future cannot be predicted so one needs to stay prepared financially. Some schemes provide this security, like pension schemes from trusted institutions like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This policy offered by LIC needs you to pay premium only one time. After this, you will get a monthly pension of Rs 12,000 after a set date, which does not have to be 60 but can start from even 40 years of age. Interested in securing your future? Find out how.

LIC Saral Pension Yojana

There are two types of schemes under this LIC offering:

1) Life Annuity with 100 percent return of purchase price: This pension scheme is only for the holder. The monthly takeout will come till the person is alive. The nominee will only get premium later.

2) Joint Life Pension Plan: Under this plan, both husband and wife can be pension receivers. The person who stays longer will get the benefit of the policy. After death of the couple, the nominee will receive the base price.

Special features of the scheme