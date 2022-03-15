LIC offers this opportunity to its policyholders, take it before March 25

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest government insurance company, has given a big relief to its policyholders whose policy has lapsed.

The insurer has launched a campaign for the revival of individual lapsed policies, in which one can revive a lapsed policy by paying a late fee.

Policies, which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term, are eligible to be revived in this campaign, which began on February 7 and continues till March 25, 2022.

"While the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario has emphasised the need for mortality protection, this campaign is a good opportunity for LIC's policyholders to revive their policies, restore life cover and ensure financial security for their family," the state-run insurer said in the release in February 2022.

Press Release - Special Revival Campaign pic.twitter.com/uHIl8YF6OD — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) February 7, 2022

Under the campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to certain terms and conditions, the release said.

It said that concessions are being offered in late fees other than term assurance and high-risk plans, depending on the total premiums paid.

There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro-insurance plans also qualify for the concession in a late fee, the release said.

For conventional and health policies with a total receivable premium of up to Rs one lakh, the insurer is offering a 20 per cent concession in a late fee, with a maximum limit of Rs 2,000. Similarly, for a premium amount of above Rs 3 lakh, the concession offered is 30 per cent, with a cap of Rs 3,000.



The insurer is offering a full concession in late fees for micro-insurance plans. Meanwhile, the insurer will most likely launch its IPO in April 2022 instead of March 2022, according to several media reports.

The most-awaited IPO has been postponed owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

(With PTI inputs)