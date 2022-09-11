LIC New Pension Pan: Guaranteed retirement income and additional benefit up to 15%, check details here

The country’s largest issuer , Life Insurance Cor[poration (LIC) has launched a New Pension Plus plan. LIC New Pension Plus is a non-participating and unit-linked pension plan which is suitable for young persons to make provisions for post-retirement life.

How to buy a New Pension Plan?



The policy can be bought offline through brokers and middlemen whereas it can be purchased online directly through the LIC website.

LIC New Pension Plus Plan Np. 867 Benefits, Details:

1. LIC New Pension Plus Plan Premium

A single premium payment policy or a regular premium payment can be purchased for the LIC New Pension Plus plan. The regular premium must be paid during the course of the policy's term. Subject to the minimum and maximum restrictions, which will be determined based on the policy term and vesting age, the policyholder will have the opportunity to choose the amount of premium payable and policy duration.

2. LIC New Pension Plus Plan - Regular Income

Aim of the LIC New Pension Plan is to build a corpus by systematic and disciplined income. The sum can be changed into regular income after the time is over. The policyholder will need to buy an annuity plan in order to get monthly income.

3. LIC New Pension Plus Plan - Guaranteed Additions

According to the LIC, guaranteed additions will be paid under an active policy as a portion of one annual premium under LIC New Pension Plus. The guaranteed boost to the usual premium can be anything between 5% and 15.5%. Upon completion of specific years, it will be up to 5% on a single premium due.

Units will be purchased using the quantity of guaranteed actions. The NAV will be calculated every day.

4. LIC New Pension Plus Plan - Types Of Funds

The policy buyer will have a choice to invest in any one of the types of funds. A premium allocation fee will apply to the premium. The policyholder's chosen fund units will be purchased with the premium. In a policy year, LIC will permit four free swaps for funds.

5. LIC New Pension Plus Plan Partial Withdrawal