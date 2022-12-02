LIC launches WhatsApp services: Check policy status, premium, bonus and other details easily

LIC: Customers of LIC (LIC), the largest government-owned life insurance company in the nation, have received excellent news. The WhatsApp Service has been launched by LIC. The implementation of this new facility will provide a lot of advantages for customers. People won't need to visit the LIC office for small or major tasks anymore. You won't have to wait around for the LIC agent either.

Numerous services will be accessible through this number:

You need to send 'Hi' from your mobile phone to the number 8976862090 in order to utilise the WhatsApp services. In this service, policyholders will receive a wide variety of services. The clients won't experience any issues as a result.

You will have access to the following features:

1. Premium due

2. Bonus Information

3. Policy Status

4. Loan Eligibility Quotation

5. Loan Repayment Quotation

6. Loan Interest Payable

7. Premium Paid Certificate

8. ULIP-Statement of Units

9. LIC Service Links

10. Opt in/Opt out Services

11. End conversation

Today, LIC provided updates via the social media site Twitter. This information was provided by Life Insurance Corporation of India Chairman MR Kumar. The LIC WhatsApp service has begun.

Older plans re-executed:

Two new LIC plans were recently relaunched. It is known as the New Jeevan Amar, New Tech-Term (LIC's New Jeevan Amar, New Tech-Term) strategy. According to LIC, both of these term insurance plans that were released three years ago have since been resurrected and introduced to the market. These policies are now available for purchase offline or online.