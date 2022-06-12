Secure Rs 36,000 income by setting aside Rs 45 every day, know how

File Photo

Not many low-risk investment schemes offer the opportunity to get bumper returns by setting aside meagre sums. However, this scheme from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) gives back solid amounts on maturity and can be started with as little as tens of rupees of daily savings. The plan is called LIC Jeevan Umang Policy.

Like other minimum risk plans offered by LIC to secure one financially for emergencies or old age and retirement, Jeevan Umang Policy offers handsome sums with relatively small investments. The policy also has a wide eligibility range and can be started by persons aged 90 days to 55 years. With the long-term investment plan. The policy offers premium payment term options of 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.

LIC Jeevan Umang Policy details

This plan offers the policy holder financial security with payout as well as protection for themselves and their family. Policyholder is entitled to annual survival benefits from when the term of premium payment ends until maturity. A lump sum amount is also provided on maturity or paid through the life of the person. It is a non-linked scheme which makes it a relatively safer investment option.

With a monthly premium payment of roughly Rs 1,350 per month, which comes down to setting aside Rs 45 per day, a person can get a Rs 4.5 lakh insurance cover. For a premium paying term of 30 years, this amount will come to around Rs 4.76 lakh at around Rs 15,882 per month. After paying premiums regularly for the term, policy holders will receive Rs 36,000 per year as a in return from year 31.

The policy also offers benefits including tax break, lumpsum payment on death of policy holder before attaining the age of 100 years. The amount can also be chosen to be received as instalments. Policyholders are also entitled to a survival benefit on the basis of 8 percent of the Basic Sum Assured. Those interested in the policy can refer to the official LIC website page on the Jeevan Umang Policy.

