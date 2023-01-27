Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Jeevan Umang: Invest Rs 44 per day, earn Rs 27.60 lakh

LIC Jeevan Umang: The minimum sum assured is Rs 2 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Umang: Invest Rs 44 per day, earn Rs 27.60 lakh
LIC Jeevan Umang: After the maturity of the policy, 8 percent is returned. (Representational)

LIC is India's foremost provider of insurance for a reason- it has tailor-made plans for every one. It gives people an option to grow their money and remain financially safe in case of unexpected death. LIC has been a great support system for the average middle-class who don't want to face the risks of the mutual fund market. LIC Jeevan Umang policy is a case in point. 

LIC Jeevan Umang is a great Life Insurance Corporation of India policy. It gives good returns. It also helps people grow their retirement corpus. LIC Jeevan Umang Plan gives you an insurance coverage of up to 100 years, which is massive. 

After the maturity of the policy, 8 percent is returned. Bonus is also given at the time of maturity and death. The premium of the policy can help you save taxes under 80C. The maturity amount is free of any income taxes. This policy can be taken for people aged between 90 days and 55 years. At maturity, people get a lump sum amount. After this, you will get a fixed income every year. This provides a life cover for 100 years. After the death of the policy holder, his nominee will also get a lump sum amount as death benefits.

If one pays a premium of Rs 1302 per month, you will have invested Rs 15298. If you invest this money for 30 years, it will amount to Rs 4.78 lakh. After 31st year, you start getting Rs 40,000 every year. This means you will get Rs 27.60 lakh.

The minimum sum assured is Rs 2 lakh.

This policy holds true LIC's motto-"Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi!"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul that will give you sleepless nights
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen a white peacock? Mesmerizing video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.