Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy: Invest Rs 150PD and get around Rs 7 lakh for your child’s future

The LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy can be a better choice if you're seeking a way to invest in the future of your child.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy: Invest Rs 150PD and get around Rs 7 lakh for your child’s future
Representational Image

There are many other sorts of investment alternatives available in India today, but a sizable portion of the populace still favours investing in Post Office Schemes, Life Insurance Corporations, etc. LIC's largest and oldest insurance provider in the nation has millions of customers nationwide.

LIC offers a wide variety of programmes for every region of the nation. Several programmes are designed just for kids (LIC Policy for Children). Let's discuss a policy you may buy to relieve the stress associated with your kids' schooling. This programme is known as the LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy. 

LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy: About
LIC Jeevan Tarun Plan is a participating non-linked limited premium payment plan. This LIC money-back plan gives kids an appealing mix of safety and savings benefits. The LIC Jeevan Tarun Plan was created specifically for kids to take care of their rising financial and educational needs.

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Eligibility and when you can claim the money
The age of child must be at least three months old and at most twelve years old in order to invest in the LIC Jeevan Tarun insurance. The complete investment is made under this programme till the youngster is 20 years old. After that, there are five years without any investments of any type. The child may claim the total sum of money once he becomes 25. With this, the stress about the child's college and wedding costs is resolved.

What is the guaranteed minimum sum?
You will undoubtedly profit from this policy's Sum Assured of at least Rs. 75,000 if you invest in it. However, no upper limit has been established for the total amount. You can deposit premiums under this plan on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

What amount will be paid upon maturity?
The annual premium will be close to Rs 54,000 if a person purchases this coverage for a child at the age of 12 and makes a small payment of Rs 150 each day. In this scenario, Rs 4.32 lakh will be deposited over the course of 8 years. 2.47 lakh rupees will be awarded as a bonus for this. By 25, the youngster in this scenario will become the owner of roughly 7 lakh rupees. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.