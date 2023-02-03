Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Pay child's MBA, engineering fee in future with Rs 150 PD

LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy provides safety and savings both. Young parents can buy this policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Pay child's MBA, engineering fee in future with Rs 150 PD
LIC Jeevan Tarun policy: Premiums can be paid annually, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

LIC Jeevan Tarun: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has a scheme for all the sections of the society. Take LIC Jeevan Tarun for instance. The scheme is for young parents. Jeevan Tarun Policy is a non-linked, participating, life assurance savings plan. 

LIC Jeevan Tarun provides safety and savings both. Young parents can buy this policy to take care of their child's educational and other needs.

Eligibility for Jeevan Tarun is that the child should be at least 90 days old and not more than 12 years old.

When the child becomes 25 years of age, he/she will get the full benefits of this policy. The premium has to be paid for 20 years. Minimum sum assured is Rs 75000. There is no maximum limit.

If you save Rs 150 per day, you will pay an annual premium of Rs 54000. In eight years, your total investment will be Rs 4.32 lakhs. You will get a bonus of Rs 2.47 lakh. Your sum assured will be 5 lakhs. Rs 97000 will be the loyalty bonus. In total, you will get around Rs 8,44,500.
This money can be used for your child's marriage, or to pay for her college fee.

Premiums can be paid annually, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.