Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Invest Rs 171 PD, get Rs 28.24 lakhs

LIC Jeevan Tarun: The minimum sum assured will be Rs 75000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Invest Rs 171 PD, get Rs 28.24 lakhs
LIC Jeevan Tarun: If you invest Rs 150 per day, you can save Rs 54000 per year. (Representational)

LIC Jeevan Tarun policy news: The Life Insurance Corporation of India is the market leader when it comes to insurance in the country. LIC has been able to keep its market position due to its innovative products that cater to people of all ages and from all sections of the society. LIC has also released a plan for the parents of young children. The name of the plan is LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy. You can pay Rs 150 per day and secure the lives of your children. Here's how the plan works.

If you invest Rs 150 per day, you can save Rs 54000 per year. If you pay this amount as premium for LIC Jeevan Tarun, you can get a lump sum amount for a paltry sum.

The minimum age of the child should be 3 months and the maximum should be 12 years. The premium should be paid until the child is 20 years of age. There is a 5 year lock-in period. When your child turns 25, he/she will get the money that can be used to pay their college fee or more marriage.

The minimum sum assured will be Rs 75000. There is no upper limit for sum assured. If the child is 12 years of age, the policy term will be 13 years. Minimum sum assured will be Rs 5 lakh in this case.

If your child is 12 years of age and you pay a premium of Rs 54000, you would have invested Rs 4,32,000. After eight years and the lock in period, you will get Rs 8,44,500. The total price for this is Rs 2,47,000. The loyalty bonus is Rs 97,000. 

If your child is 2 years and you invest Rs 171 per day for the next 18 years, you would have invested Rs 1089196. You will get Rs 2824800 after 23 years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.