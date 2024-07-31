LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Invest only once and get Rs 1 lakh pension for life, details inside

The New Jeevan Shanti Plan is a single premium scheme, meaning you invest once and enjoy a regular pension for the rest of your life

Imagine a plan where you invest just once and receive a pension for life. It sounds like a dream, but it’s real. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a revolutionary policy, the New Jeevan Shanti Plan, which promises to turn your dreams into reality.

In today's world, everyone saves a portion of their earnings, hoping to invest it wisely to secure a stable income post-retirement. Financial security is a universal concern, and to address this, LIC offers numerous plans that guarantee lifelong pensions. Among these, the New Jeevan Shanti Policy stands out. With this policy, a single investment guarantees you a regular pension for life.

LIC's retirement plans cater to all age groups and have gained immense popularity due to their reliability and attractive returns. The New Jeevan Shanti Plan is a single premium scheme, meaning you invest once and enjoy a regular pension for the rest of your life. For instance, if a 55-year-old invests ₹11 lakh, they will receive an annual pension of ₹1,02,850 starting at age 60. This amount can be received annually, semi-annually, or monthly, depending on the investor's preference.

The policy is available to individuals aged 30 to 79. It offers two options: Deferred Annuity for Single Life and Deferred Annuity for Joint Life. This flexibility allows investors to choose between a solo plan or a combined option with a partner.

Beyond the guaranteed pension, the New Jeevan Shanti Plan offers additional benefits. It includes death cover, ensuring that if the policyholder passes away, the nominee receives the entire deposit amount. For example, on an investment of ₹11 lakh, the nominee would get ₹12,10,000. The policy is also flexible, allowing surrender at any time and a minimum investment of ₹1.5 lakh with no maximum limit.

This plan not only secures your financial future but also offers peace of mind with its guaranteed returns and comprehensive benefits. With LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Policy, financial stability after retirement is just a one-time investment away.