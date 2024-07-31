LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Invest only once and get Rs 1 lakh pension for life, details inside

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Invest only once and get Rs 1 lakh pension for life, details inside

The New Jeevan Shanti Plan is a single premium scheme, meaning you invest once and enjoy a regular pension for the rest of your life

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Invest only once and get Rs 1 lakh pension for life, details inside
The LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan policy is available to individuals aged 30 to 79
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imagine a plan where you invest just once and receive a pension for life. It sounds like a dream, but it’s real. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a revolutionary policy, the New Jeevan Shanti Plan, which promises to turn your dreams into reality.

In today's world, everyone saves a portion of their earnings, hoping to invest it wisely to secure a stable income post-retirement. Financial security is a universal concern, and to address this, LIC offers numerous plans that guarantee lifelong pensions. Among these, the New Jeevan Shanti Policy stands out. With this policy, a single investment guarantees you a regular pension for life.

LIC's retirement plans cater to all age groups and have gained immense popularity due to their reliability and attractive returns. The New Jeevan Shanti Plan is a single premium scheme, meaning you invest once and enjoy a regular pension for the rest of your life. For instance, if a 55-year-old invests ₹11 lakh, they will receive an annual pension of ₹1,02,850 starting at age 60. This amount can be received annually, semi-annually, or monthly, depending on the investor's preference.

The policy is available to individuals aged 30 to 79. It offers two options: Deferred Annuity for Single Life and Deferred Annuity for Joint Life. This flexibility allows investors to choose between a solo plan or a combined option with a partner.

Beyond the guaranteed pension, the New Jeevan Shanti Plan offers additional benefits. It includes death cover, ensuring that if the policyholder passes away, the nominee receives the entire deposit amount. For example, on an investment of ₹11 lakh, the nominee would get ₹12,10,000. The policy is also flexible, allowing surrender at any time and a minimum investment of ₹1.5 lakh with no maximum limit.

This plan not only secures your financial future but also offers peace of mind with its guaranteed returns and comprehensive benefits. With LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Policy, financial stability after retirement is just a one-time investment away.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top IVF Doctors in India

Top IVF Doctors in India

Taimur's nanny says Kareena Kapoor doesn't follow Hinduism, reveals actress asked her to...

Taimur's nanny says Kareena Kapoor doesn't follow Hinduism, reveals actress asked her to...

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

First ‘Indian’ athlete to win two Olympics medals in single edition, it’s not Manu Bhaker

First ‘Indian’ athlete to win two Olympics medals in single edition, it’s not Manu Bhaker

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement