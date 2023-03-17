LIC Jeevan Shanti: How to get Rs 1,00,000 pension per month?

File photo

The LIC Jeevan Shanti Yojana is a pension scheme that assures investors of substantial returns. The policyholder has the choice to select between a Single Life or Joint Life Deferred Annuity under this single premium plan.

You can retire with a good pension if you invest in this solid plan. To secure a comfortable pension in the future, people invest in various areas. The Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a scheme called LIC Jeevan Shanti is designed for those who want regular income monthly, half-yearly, yearly or quarterly. The policy requires a minimum investment of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Under the Jeevan Shanti scheme, you can get a monthly pension of even over Rs 1 lakh. LIC recently updated the Life Insurance Corporation of India's annuity rates. Now the policy holders will get more pension for their premiums.

The advantages of this scheme are also available to those who desire an early retirement. With just one premium, policyholders can attain their objectives.

The investment has no maximum amount. Depending on your desired monthly income, you are free to pay as much you choose. If you desire a generous monthly pension, you would need to pay a hefty pension, according to the LIC calculator.

So if you want a monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh, you will have to invest Rs 1 crore for 12 years. After 12 years, you will get a salary of Rs 1.06 lakh per month. If you want to invest for just 10 years, you will get a monthly pension of Rs 94,840 per month as pension after maturity.

If you think you just need a monthly pension of Rs 50000, you need to invest only Rs 50 lakh. If you invest for 12 years, you will get a monthly salary of Rs 53,460 per month.