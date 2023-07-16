LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

LIC Jeevan Labh is an endowmnet policy that offers savings with life insurance.

In order to meet the various needs of people, LIC provides a wide variety of life insurance products. Some of the company's many policies, including the LIC life insurance plans, are particularly well-selling due to their extensive coverage features and advantages.

LIC Jeevan Labh offers 2 core benefits of insurance and savings to policyholders. Additionally, this savings program provides bonuses that raise the final returns to which a client is entitled.

This LIC policy looks after your family's financial needs while you are away in addition to giving you a future safety net for money.

LIC Jeevan Labh Plan 936 (previously known LIC Jeevan Labh 836) is an endowment plan that combines the advantages of savings with life insurance. If you live out the policy term, you will get maturity benefits from the plan.

Due to its participatory nature, consumers might receive a portion of LIC of India's profits. As a result, it is the best option for maximizing returns, cutting costs, and getting insurance protection all in one.

LIC Jeevan Labh: Features and Benefits

Death benefit

Maturity benefit

Tax benefits

Policyholders may use this plan's loan facilities.

If the sum assured is Rs. 5 lakh or above, a premium discount is available.

LIC Jeevan Labh: Calculator

For instance, a client who enrols in the policy is of 25 years, chooses an insurance sum of Rs 20 lakh for Rs 54 lakh. So he/she will need to invest Rs 7572 per month and at the policy’s maturity they will receive Rs 54 lakh. You will be required to pay a yearly premium of Rs 90,867, in this case.