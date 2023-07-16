Headlines

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Delhi tomato prices slashed: Here’s how you can get tomatoes for Rs 90 per kg in Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Siya Director Manish Mundra Reveals Why He Steers Clear of Typical Bollywood Glamour

Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

Odisha Train Accident: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw prays as train movement at crash site resumes

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

LIC Jeevan Labh is an endowmnet policy that offers savings with life insurance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

In order to meet the various needs of people, LIC provides a wide variety of life insurance products. Some of the company's many policies, including the LIC life insurance plans, are particularly well-selling due to their extensive coverage features and advantages. 

LIC Jeevan Labh offers 2 core benefits of insurance and savings to policyholders. Additionally, this savings program provides bonuses that raise the final returns to which a client is entitled. 

This LIC policy looks after your family's financial needs while you are away in addition to giving you a future safety net for money.

LIC Jeevan Labh Plan 936 (previously known LIC Jeevan Labh 836) is an endowment plan that combines the advantages of savings with life insurance. If you live out the policy term, you will get maturity benefits from the plan. 

Due to its participatory nature, consumers might receive a portion of LIC of India's profits. As a result, it is the best option for maximizing returns, cutting costs, and getting insurance protection all in one.

LIC Jeevan Labh: Features and Benefits

  • Death benefit
  • Maturity benefit
  • Tax benefits
  • Policyholders may use this plan's loan facilities.
  • If the sum assured is Rs. 5 lakh or above, a premium discount is available.

LIC Jeevan Labh: Calculator
For instance, a client who enrols in the policy is of 25 years, chooses an insurance sum of Rs 20 lakh for Rs 54 lakh. So he/she will need to invest Rs 7572 per month and at the policy’s maturity they will receive Rs 54 lakh. You will be required to pay a yearly premium of Rs 90,867, in this case. 

