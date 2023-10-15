LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

LIC's Jeevan Anand Policy: Affordable investment of Rs 45 per day day offers Rs 25 lakh lump sum maturity benefit.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers a wide range of schemes suitable for people of all ages, each with its unique benefits, making it a popular choice among investors. One such scheme is the Jeevan Anand Policy, a well-known favorite among investors. This policy allows you to secure an impressive return of Rs 25 lakhs with a minimal investment of just Rs 45.

Key Highlights of the Jeevan Anand Policy:

1. Lump sum maturity benefit: Upon maturity, this policy provides a substantial lump sum amount that can be a game-changer for your financial future.

2. Affordable premium: The Jeevan Anand Policy can be yours for as little as Rs 45 per day, translating to an annual premium of just Rs 1358. This policy spans over 35 years.

3. Flexible maturity benefits: This LIC policy offers various maturity benefits, providing you with an array of options to choose from.

4. No investment limit: While the minimum sum assured is set at Rs 1 lakh, there's no fixed maximum limit. This flexibility allows you to tailor the policy to your specific financial goals.

Invest in your future today with LIC's Jeevan Anand Policy. It's an investment in financial security and peace of mind.

Discover the many amazing schemes LIC has to offer, designed to cater to your unique needs and aspirations.