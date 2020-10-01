LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: Invest Rs 80 daily and get Rs 28000 pension every month

Life Insurance Corporation of India is one of the most trusted companies in the country for investors who are looking for options in personal finance.

Under the new LIC Jeevan Anand Policy, we will help tell how you can get a pension of Rs 28000 every month by investing 80 rupees daily.

WHO CAN INVEST

People with a minimum of 28 years of age can invest in LIC Jeevan Anand policy. This plan offers returns under a term of 25 years. It is one of the best policies that LIC has to offer for its bonus facility, liquidity, and net investment. Under it, the minimum sum assured is of Rs 1 lakh and the maximum limit is not fixed. More so, the investor's risk is covered as well. It is an endowment policy so the policyholder gets the benefit of both investment and insurance.

HOW TO GET RS 28 PENSION

Also read Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 100 and get Rs 20 lakh after 5 years

Answering your question about how can you get a pension of 28 rupees every month by investing 80 rupees daily in this policy, here is an example.

If a person invests in a 35-year term plan at the age of 25, he will have to pay the first-year premium with 4.5% tax, which becomes 29,555 annually. That means customers have to pay 80 rupees every day.

Also read GST annual return filing due date for GSTR-9, GSTR 9C extended till Oct 31

However, after the first year premium, it will be Rs 79 with 2.25% tax. According to the calculation, you will get Rs 50,15,000. Apart from this, you will get a pension from the age of 61, which becomes Rs 3,48,023 annually. Keeping this calculation in mind, one can get Rs 27,664 every month, according to a report in Patrika.

Millions of people have invested in LIC as an investment here is remotely safe as it is governed by the government. Also, investing in LIC (LIC Policy) gives many benefits to customers in the future.

Secure your future now!