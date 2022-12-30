Search icon
LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: Invest only Rs 80 daily to get Rs 10 lakh in return, details here

LIC has introduced the Jeevan Anand Policy, which provides excellent returns and insurance protection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) provides a range of products designed to protect and liberate policyholders' finances. Financial security is emphasised, therefore it often exposes consumers to cutting-edge insurance coverage. The Jeevan Anand Policy is a new offering from LIC that ensures profitable returns and provides insurance at the same time.

The biggest and most reliable insurer in the nation is always educating its customers about new policy options. LIC's new Kanyadan Policy is a great way to provide your daughter with affordable, high-quality insurance.

The Jeevan Anand Policy from LIC offers a wide range of advantages to its customers in addition to insurance protection. This plan is ideal for you if you'd want to earn a bonus of up to double your initial investment.

To get greater profits with this insurance, you need to deposit less than Rs 100 every day. Anyone above the age of 18 may participate in the plan and earn higher returns on their investments.

The payout for a LIC Jeevan Anand Policy is guaranteed in advance. If you invest in the Jeevan Anand Policy's base plan, you'll earn a sum insured of Rs 5 lakhs and a revisional bonus of Rs 8.60 lakhs. However, if you commit to investing for 15 years, not only will your returns be doubled, but you will also be eligible for a double bonus.

The LIC Jeevan Anand policy's basic plan requires an annual premium deposit of Rs 27,000. An average monthly premium of Rs 2,300 works out to less than Rs 100 each day. In this method, over the following 21 years, you may put away around Rs 5.60 lakh. In addition, with the bonus, you might expect to get more than Rs 10 lakh rupees.

Coverage for critical sickness, accidental death, and disability are just some of the insurance options available via the LIC Jeevan Anand Policy. In addition, if the policyholder passes away due to an accident, the nominee will get 125% of the amount insured.

