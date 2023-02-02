LIC Jeevan Anand: Invest Rs 45 PD, get up to Rs 25 lakh at maturity

LIC Jeevan Anand: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is India's largest and oldest life insurance company. As part of its commitment to serving a wide range of customers, LIC offers a variety of policies, including the Jeevan Anand Policy. This premium term policy offers double bonus benefits for policyholders who invest in the policy for a certain period of time.

Invest just 45 rupees a day for a sum assured of up to Rs 25 Lakh:

With a minimum sum assured of Rs 5 lakh, you can receive up to Rs 25 lakh with the Jeevan Anand Policy. To receive this benefit, you must invest in the policy for 35 years and deposit Rs 1,358 per month or Rs 16,300 per year. This works out to an investment of just 45 rupees per day.

Required documents for Jeevan Anand Policy:

In order to invest in the Jeevan Anand Policy, you'll need to have the following documents: Aadhaar Card, Bank Account, Mobile Number, and PAN Card.

Death benefit and rider benefit for policyholders:

The Jeevan Anand Policy also offers a death benefit and rider benefit. If a policyholder dies before maturity, the nominee of the policyholder will receive a death benefit of up to 125 per cent. The minimum sum assured in this policy is Rs 1 lakh, with no maximum limit. In addition, the rider benefit provides coverage for Accidental Death and Disability, Accident Benefit, New Term Rider, New Term Insurance Rider, and New Critical Illness Benefit. However, it's important to note that investing in the Jeevan Anand Policy does not offer any tax exemptions.

