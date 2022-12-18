Search icon
LIC Jeevan Anand: Invest Rs 1358 per month, get Rs 25 lakh

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy investors get an investment bonus

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Anand: Invest Rs 1358 per month, get Rs 25 lakh
LIC Jeevan Anand: The minimum sum assured in LIC Jeevan Anand is Rs one lakh. (Representational)

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is India's largest insurance provider. Its tag line - Zingadi ke saath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi -- is apt as investing in LIC policies give return to your investment and also give life cover. LIC keeps releasing new policies. Today we are going to tell you about LIC Jeevan Anand Policy, which is one of the most popular policies. Using this policy, you can save lakhs of rupees. Here are the salient point of the policy.

LIC Jeevan Anand is for people who want to keep their money invested for several years. It is a long term savings plan. Those who want to generate their retirement fund must opt for this policy. Those who don't want the money immediately would benefit. The longer the lock in period, longer the benefits of the policy.

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy investors get an investment bonus. If case the policy holder dies, his nominee will get 125 percent death benefit.

The minimum sum assured in LIC Jeevan Anand is Rs one lakh. There is no cap for the maximum amount.

Here's how much to invest to get Rs 25 lakh sum assured.

The calculation is simple.

You have to invest Rs 45 every day. This amount is equal to Rs 1358 per month.

The time limit required for the amount should be 35 years. This means the policy should kept for as many years.

After maturity, which is 35 years, the investor will get Rs 25 lakh.

