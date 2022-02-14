LIC IPO: Know how to avail discount if you are a policyholder - Details inside



The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its Initial Public Offerings (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday, February 13.

Now, as per reports, the government will raise Rs 75,000 crore by diluting 5% in it and who wouldn't want to invest in a huge investment opportunity.

Notably, the company will give discounts to those who are policyholders and there's not a lot you need to do to avail the service.

If you are a policyholder, you will have to link your PAN card with your LIC policy and have a valid Demat account to access the discount offered on the IPO.

Here's how you can link your PAN card to your Policy:

- Visit https://licindia.in

- Select the 'Online PAN Registration' option and then proceed

- After being redirected to another page, enter the required details such as PAN number, LIC policy number, mobile number and email address

- Enter the Captcha code and click on the OTP request

- Once you receive the OTP, enter the number and submit it on the website

Here's how you can check if your Policy is linked with your PAN card:

- Visit https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus

- Enter required details along with captcha code and submit it.

- The message on the screen will show you if your PAN is linked with your policy or not