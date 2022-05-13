LIC IPO listing on May 17: Here's step-by-step process to check allotment status online

File Photo

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has finalised the allotment yesterday (May 12) of its IPO. If you are an investor, your LIC IPO allotment status can be checked online either via the BSE website or the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited.

Steps to check the allotment status on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Click 'Equity'

Step 3: In the dropbox, select LIC

Step 4: Now, enter your application number

Step 5: Enter PAN card details

Step 6: Click on 'I am not a Robot'

Step 7: Click submit

Steps to check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of Kevin Technologies Private Limited - https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus

Step 2: Click on the 'LIC IPO' tab

Step 3: Application number, Client ID, or PAN ID - Select either of the three

Step 4: Select between ASBA and non-ASBA under the application type

Step 5: Enter the details of the mode you selected in the above-mentioned step

Step 6: Fill out the captcha code

Step 7: Click on submit

Notably, the LIC IPO opened for subscription between May 4-9. The listing of the IPO will likely be on May 17. Initialisation of refund for all the investors who could not get allotment will begin on May 13, meanwhile, the investors who would be allotted shares may know the credit of shares by May 16.