Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

LIC Housing Finance hikes lending rates by 50 basis points, check rates here

The company announced that as a result of the hike, home loan interest rates will now start from 8%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

LIC Housing Finance hikes lending rates by 50 basis points, check rates here
LIC housing

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a leading housing finance company in India, on Monday announced 50 basis points increase in lending rates following the Reserve Bank of India`s recent decision to hike the policy repo rate.

LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR) has been increased by 50 basis points or 0.50 per cent with effect from 22nd August 2022, LIC Housing Finance Ltd said in a statement.

LHPLR is the benchmark rate to which the interest rate on LIC Housing Finance Ltd`s loans is linked. The new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 per cent. Previous home loans started from 7.50 per cent.

Commenting on this lending rate revision, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of LIC Housing Finance Ltd Y Viswanatha God said, "As expected, the RBI`s decision to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points on 5th August was well measured and abreast with the global economic trend. The hike in repo rate has caused some minimum fluctuation in the EMIs or the tenure on the home loans but demand for housing will remain robust. Hence, the interest rate hike of LIC HFL is in line with the market scenario.

"The Reserve Bank of India`s Monetary Policy Committee that met during 3-5 August unanimously decided to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent. The announcement of the policy rate hikes was made on August 5.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 5.15 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.65 per cent. The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

(Scource:ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.